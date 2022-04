Dauphine J. Bass

Dauphine J. Bass Brandon - Dauphine Jones Bass, 88, passed away on November 2, 2018, after a brief illness. Dauphine was born on September 14, 1930 in Carson, Mississippi to Elaine McPhail Jones and Floyd Elmer Jones. The second of eight children, Dauphine grew up on her parents'... Read More

