Tracie Anne Vargas

VARGAS, Tracie Anne (nee Austin); age 41; of Grand Rapids and formerly of Lansing; passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 12, 2014. Tracie was born on July 12, 1972, in Pontiac, MI, the daughter of Dan Austin and Barbra Craig. She graduated in 1990 from Brandon High School, Ortonville... Read More

Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home