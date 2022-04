Darrell Meck

Darrell Keith Meck, 64, of Stockholm, Saskatchewan, Canada, passed away on May 8, 2017, in Pascal Care Center, Regina, Saskatchewan. He was the widower of Diane (Persson) Meck. Born in Reading, Darrell was a son of Franklin R. and Pearl P. (Kauffman) Meck of Alburtis. Growing... Read More

Ludwick Funeral Homes