Margie Marie Odiorne

Margie Marie Odiorne May 4, 1924 - June 11, 2020 BREMEN - Margie Marie Odiorne, 96, of Bremen, went to be with the Lord at 5:10 a.m., Thursday, June 11, in her home surrounded by family. Margie was born on May 4, 1924 in Bremen to Ray and Bertha (Moore) Slusser. Preceded in... Read More

Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen