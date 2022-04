Josephine R. "Jodi" Trujillo

Born on Christmas Day at the family home at Barr Lake, Colorado to Charles Casey Chavez and Cora Walker Chavez. Jodi, also known as "Dolly" to her friends and family, was one of twelve children. She was a Brighton High School graduate in 1952 and retired from Samsonite Luggage in... Read More

Tabor Funeral Home and Cremation Services