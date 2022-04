Sallie Alberta Larzelere Berg

Sallie A. Larzelere Berg was born Sept. 30, 1917 during World War I and the Spanish Flu Pandemic. She died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after a very brief battle with COVID-19. She was 102 years old. Sallie was preceded in death by her first husband, Felix Preston Caldwell, her second... Read More

