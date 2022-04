Sara Sue Wease (Runion)

Sara Sue (Runion) Wease Sara Sue Runion Wease, 79, of Fishersville, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born on June 12, 1941, to the late Ivan D. ("Doc") and Myraveve Runion, Timberville, Va. She was a graduate of Broadway... Read More

