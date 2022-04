Wilma H. ZIMMERMAN

ZIMMERMAN - Wilma H. 103 years old, formerly of Brocton, NY, passed away at Elderwood Nursing Home in Hamburg, NY, on Monday afternoon, November 7, 2016 with her family at her side. Wilma was born in Buffalo, NY on June 17, 1913 and was the daughter of the late John Hettich. She made... Read More