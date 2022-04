Carolyn Sue Chapman

Carolyn Sue Chapman was called home to our Lord on Sunday, September 5, 2021. A family directed memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the McAlester First Baptist Church, 100 E. Washington, McAlester, OK. 74501. Cremation arrangements are... Read More

