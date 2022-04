Barbara Steadman

Barbara C. Steadman, 89 BROOKFIELD - Barbara C. Steadman, 89, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, with friends and family at her side. Born in Brookfield, Massachusetts, daughter of Clair Cole Sheldon and Alice (Macia) Sheldon. She, along with her husband... Read More

