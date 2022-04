Charles W. Pingree

Charles Charlie Weld Pingree died peacefully at home on March 23, 2019 in Marblehead, Ma. He was 88. Charlie was born on August 19, 1930 in Boston, Ma to his parents Sumner and Mary Pingree. Charlie grew up in Hamilton, Ma and graduated from the Shore Country Day School and the Brooks... Read More

Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home