TUSCALOOSA -LaLona Gail Surwic Cook, age 71, of Tuscaloosa, died on May 18, 2017, at Hospice of West Alabama surrounded by her loving children. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2017 with Pastor Brad Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Little Hurricane Baptist... Read More

