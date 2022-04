THE HONORABLE PATRICK BRENNAN

Age 54 (Suddenly) February 9, 2004. Loving father of Erin, Kevin and Jillian. Beloved son of Patricia and the late Thomas Brennan. Brother of Peter (Andrea), John (Diane), Fran Brennan (Mark) Pontoni. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from St. Thomas More, 4580 Adams Road... Read More

Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors - Clawson