Eudelle Hill Brown

Eudelle Hill Brown May 19, 1930 - August 31, 2021 Durham, North Carolina - Eudelle Hill Brown passed away peacefully at her home on August 31, 2021 at the age of 91. Born in Smithfield, Eudelle was the daughter of Claude Hill, Jr. and Leona Eason Hill. She met her true love and... Read More

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home