Robert Root

Robert "Bob" Root, 85, of Keokuk, formerly of Quincy, Ill., passed away at 6:30 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at River Hills Village in Keokuk. Bob was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Bath, Ill., to Maurice T. and Pauline Briggs Root. Bob married Louise Salrin on Jan. 15, 1954, with whom he... Read More

O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home