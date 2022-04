Anthony P. Tolle

Anthony P. Tolle Lafayette - With profound sadness we announce the death of our father, Anthony (Tony) Tolle I, 72, who passed away on Thursday December 10, 2020, at Indiana University Hospital, Lafayette, Indiana due to Covid-19. Tony was born July 27, 1948 in Indianapolis, to... Read More

