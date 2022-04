David Wayne "Boomer" Sommers

David Wayne "Boomer" Sommers, 52, of Campbellsburg, passed away at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2013, at the home of his parents in Brownstown. He had been ill for five months. David was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was of the Christian faith and had worked for Seymour Tubing in... Read More