Dr. Patricia "Patti" Newman (Page)

Ellabell- Dr. Patricia "Patti" Page Newman, age 65 passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home. Dr. Newman was born December 15,1954 to the late Hughlynn Page and Mrs. Marian Edwards Page. She was a life-long resident of Ellabell and was a 1972 graduate of Bryan County High School... Read More

