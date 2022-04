Nancy Marks Baileys

DELAWARE — Nancy Marks Baileys, age 65, of Delaware, OH passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, November 22, 2020 at Grady Memorial Hospital. She was born July 4, 1955 in Delaware, OH to the late Dale and Virginia (Thomas) Marks of Radnor, OH. Nancy grew up in Radnor, OH... Read More

