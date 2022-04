Janice Edgin

LEACHVILLE - Janice Sue Edgin, 70, of Leachville passed from this life Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro. Born in Jonesboro, she was the daughter of the late Tom and Virgie Brooks Lane and had been a lifelong Leachville resident. A 1969... Read More

Howard Funeral Service - Leachville