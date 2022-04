Kathy Irene Bowman (Hallman)

On Jan. 7, 2020, Kathy Irene Hallman Bowman went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was 66 years old. Kathy was a resident of Lancaster County. She was born Jan. 7, 1954. She grew up in the Unity Community area and attended Buford High School. For over 20 years, Kathy... Read More