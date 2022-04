LaVerne Adrian

LaVerne L. Adrian, 95, died Wednesday (June 26, 2019) at the Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler. He was born April 18, 1924, in Buhler, the son of Peter H. and Teena Froese Adrian. He was a graduate of Buhler High School, had attended Wichita State University and the University... Read More

Buhler Mortuary