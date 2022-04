Teresa Byrne

Teresa Byrne Burkburnett - Teresa Morris Spruill Byrne, 67, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 12, 2019 after battling cancer. Teresa was born on November 30, 1951 in Columbus, Texas to the late Noble and Kathryn Morris. She was a 1970 graduate of Burkburnett High School... Read More

