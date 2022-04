David Bronstad

Former Kearney resident, 63 OMAHA - The Rev. David C. Bronstad, 63, of Omaha died Monday, Oct. 1, 2007, in Omaha. Services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Omaha. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Evergreen Cemetery in Omaha. Visitation... Read More