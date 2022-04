Gretchen Celeste Rogers

ROGERS, Gretchen Celeste Gretchen Celeste Rogers (Neff) passed away in Richardson, Texas at age of 85 years. She was the widow of Marvin Hayes Rogers. Born in Rowden, Texas she was the daughter of T.J. and Anita Neff. She graduated from Burleson High School in 1952 and attended Texas... Read More

