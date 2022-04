Barbara Joyce Hoewing

Barbara Joyce Hoewing, 85, formerly of Burlington, died at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her home in Danville, with her daughters by her side. Born Sept. 19, 1936, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Wilber Suelter and Maude Farnsworth. On July 18, 1954, she... Read More

