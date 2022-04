Doris Rybak (Heckler)

Doris (Heckler) Rybak Burnt Hills Doris (Heckler) Rybak, 90, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2015 at home with her family by her side. Doris was born in Schenectady to the late Rubin and Julia (Dadez) Heckler. In addition to her parents and two sisters, she was also predeceased... Read More

New Comer Cremations & Funerals - Colonie (Albany)