Joseph Daniel "J.D." Pearce

Joseph Daniel 'J.D.' Pearce, 90, of Burrton, died November 27, 2020, at his home. He was born July 1, 1930, in Bartlesville, OK, to Herbert E. and Mary E. (Bird) Pearce. J.D., or 'Podge', as he was known to many, graduated from Burrton High School in 1948. He served in the United... Read More

Elliott Mortuary & Crematory - Hutchinson