Beverly Naslund

BUSHNELL - Beverly Jane Naslund, 63, passed away and went to the arms of her Lord on Monday, June 10, 2013. Beverly passed away peacefully at her home in Bushnell, Ill., surrounded by her friends and family. She was born on June 9, 1950, to Charles and Rosy Ogle at Saint Francis... Read More

MARTIN-HOLLIS FUNERAL HOME