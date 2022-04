Sylvia Strelec

Mrs. Sylvia (Pavlik) Strelec passed away peacefully with her son and daughter-in-law by her side Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Peachtree City, Ga. Born in 1939, Mrs. Strelec was the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Pavlik of Sarver. She graduated from Freeport High School in 1957 and then...