W. DOUGLAS "DOUG" STAPLETON

W. DOUGLAS "DOUG" STAPLETON, 84, of Bradenton, Fla., formerly of Fort Wayne, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 16, 2019. He graduated from Butler High School in 1952. He was a general contractor / designer. He attended Brookside Mennonite Church in Fort Wayne and he was active in... Read More

Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home