Marie Roberto Marie Roberto (nee Specht) passed away on February 5, 2021, just three days after her beloved husband of 73 years, Ted, and true to their pact to "go" together. Marie was born on March 9, 1927, to William and Mae Specht, in Haskell, N. J. Growing up, Marie's passion... Read More

