John T. Garrett

John T. Garrett Funeral services for John T. Garrett of Grayson, LA will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday March 30, 2011 from the chapel of Riser Funeral Home in Columbia with Bro. Robert McIlwain officiating. John was born on April 26, 1946 in Wisner, LA and he passed from this life... Read More