RONALD EDWIN REMY

Ronald Edwin Remy, 83, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019, at his home in Oley, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Nancy (Meckley) Remy, with whom he shared nearly 38 years of marriage. Born on May 29, 1936, in California, Pa., he was the son of Charles and Frances... Read More

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc - Oley