Neal F. Lundell

Neal F. Lundell August 5, 1934 - November 25, 2020 COAL VALLEY-Neal F. Lundell, 86, of Coal Valley, formerly of Cambridge, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Cremation has been accorded and as per his wishes, there will be... Read More

