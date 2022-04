ROSEMARY E. KOESTER

SYLVAN BEACH – Rosemary E. Koester, 75, Pioneer Avenue, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 in the comfort of her home, in the care of her loving family. She was diagnosed with breast cancer thirteen years ago, that spread to the bone, skin and liver. Rosemary was one heck of a fighter and... Read More

Campbell-Dean Funeral Home