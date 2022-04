Helen T. Groff

Helen T. Groff, age 72, of Camp Hill, passed away at her home on Monday, July 8, 2019. Born August 17, 1946 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Clare W. and Mary Helen (Sones) Turner. Helen, or Rusty, as she was affectionately known, was a graduate of Camp Hill High... Read More

