Reba Drucilla Trapp

Reba D Trapp Mrs. Reba D Trapp passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Friday, March 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Reba was born in Ludowici, GA on October 14, 1937 to Siler, Senior and Odell Aldridge of Cordele Georgia her friends call her Ree. Reba moved to... Read More