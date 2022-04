David C. Geiger

David C. Geiger Oshkosh - David C. Geiger, 69, of Oshkosh died on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at UW Health University Hospital in Madison of complications following a heart attack. He was born the son of Harry and Mary Lou (Schwartz) Geiger on June 14, 1950 in Fond du Lac. In 1968, Dave... Read More

