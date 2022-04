Ronald "Ronnie" VanConia

Ronald L. "Ronnie" VanConia, 70, passed away May 3, 2018, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Tell City on June 7, 1947. Ronnie was a 1965 graduate of Cannelton High School. He was united in marriage on Oct. 11, 1969, to the former Sondra Reed. He retired as a certified... Read More

Huber Funeral Home