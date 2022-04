Joseph Eigo

EIGO - Joseph W. Jr., passed away at home, Saturday, November 24. Born in Yonkers, N.Y., on November 7, 1929 to Joseph W. and Elizabeth O'Rourke Eigo, he was known by most as Bill. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joan McCauley Eigo. Bill grew up in Scarsdale N.Y., he... Read More

