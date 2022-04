Marilyn Austin

Marilyn Austin 1923 ~ 2021 Marilyn Wible Rushmer Christensen McGee Austin was born in St Louis, MO on June 22, 1923 to James Frank Wible and Gretchen Delong Wible. She was the 2nd of three children. She had an older sister, Dorothy Jane, and a younger sister, Helen Virginia. The... Read More

Starks Funeral Parlor