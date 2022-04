Andrew N. Bebla

Andrew N. Bebla, 52, of Vandling, died unexpectedly Sunday morning from a brief and sudden illness. His wife is the former Janet Pantzar, Vandling. Born Jan. 10, 1966, in Carbondale, he was the son of Andrew and Emily Kost Bebla Jr., Vandling. He was a graduate of Carbondale Area... Read More

Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home