George Francis Morganthaler

George Francis Morganthaler, 87, of Windsor, beloved husband for 61 years of the late Angela (Strazza) Morganthaler, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, with his family by his side. George was born on May 23, 1934, in Bronx, New York, son to George and Catherine... Read More

Carmon Windsor Funeral Home