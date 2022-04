Carolyn Lynn Bowers (Kucha)

Carolyn Lynn (Kucha) Bowers, 58, a lifelong resident of Hambden, passed away Monday morning, January 4, 2016, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on May 27, 1957. in Claridon Township, daughter of Nicholas and Niva (Shrock) Kucha. She was a graduate of Cardinal... Read More

Sly Family Funeral Home