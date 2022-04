Raymond R. Gargac

Raymond R. Gargac Raymond R. Gargac, age 89, of Curtice and Pemberville, passed away on May 15, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents Alix and Mary (Thomas) Gargac; 11 siblings and son-in-law, Rick Royce. Ray was born on August 5, 1930, the seventh... Read More

