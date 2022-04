Mary SMALLWOOD

SMALLWOOD, Mary Delores Age 85 of Miamisburg, OH passed away on January 8, 2019. Dee, as most knew her by was born to the late William and Mary (Boyer) Eby in Carlisle, OH, was an alumni of Carlisle High School, Miami University of Oxford, and the University of Dayton where she received... Read More

Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home