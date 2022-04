Merle Credon Rice

Merle Credon Rice was born in Centerville, PA on June 29th, 1930 and died on Friday, December 31st, 2021 in Carlisle - he was 91 years of age. He was the son of Samuel Rice and Helen Stum Rice. He married Joan Keith of Carlisle and spent 47 wonderful years with her before she passed... Read More

