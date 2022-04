Linda L. Freiberger

FREIBERGER, Linda L. - of Glennie, formerly of Clio, age 62, died Saturday, May 21, 2011 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2011 at the O'Guinn Family Funeral Home in Clio. Burial at Flint Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral, home... Read More

O'Guinn Family Funeral Homes - Clio Chapel