Detlef B. Rehaag Detlef (Ted) B. Rehaag, age 66 of New Milford, passed away Tuesday, May 27, 2008 at Hartford Hospital, as a result of an automobile accident. He was born in Konigsberg, Germany, December 13, 1941, son of the late Bruno and Gerda Rehaag. Ted was the loving father of... Read More